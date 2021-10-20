The Greater Accra Regional Police Command have arrested two men for physically assaulting a police officer.

The two, Evans Addo, 42, and Godfred Akrofi, 32, beat the officer, Constable Nii Okay Sampa, to a pulp, for preventing the sale of a fake mobile phone at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

Narrating the incident, Head of the Public Affairs Unit at the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Juliana Obeng said Constable Sampa whilst at Circle, attempted to stop what could be described as harassment from some men on a gentleman who was purchasing a phone.

Constable Sampa, after bringing an end to the harassment, decided to help the man conclude his phone purchase deal with the sellers.

The sellers then attempted to swap the phone already presented to the buyer.

However, Constable Sampa realised this and collected the original phone and a phone case from them.

He also took possession of the fake phone.

Unhappy about the development, some men, including the two suspects, attacked Constable Sampa, getting him to bleed profusely.

Constable Sampa was saved by a police team who were on patrol in the area at the time of the event.

The two suspects, Evans Addo and Godfred Akrofi are expected to make an appearance in court in the coming days.

DSP Julia Obeng has warned the public against taking such violent actions against law enforcers.

Any individual or group found culpable will have themselves to blame, she cautioned.

“The Accra Regional Police Command unreservedly condemns attacks on law enforcement officers. The command strongly warns that in no uncertain terms will such acts be countenanced,” she said.