Gregory Da Silva, a man from the Republic of Benin, has made it into the Guinness World Records Book after balancing 735 eggs on his head without a single one falling.

The Guinness World Records posted a video of the man’s incredible feat on its official Instagram page.

“Most eggs carried on a single hat, 735 by Gregory Da Silva,” @guinnessworldrecords captioned the video.

He is seen in the video balancing the eggs meticulously to ensure none falls.

READ ALSO:

Amazingly, he was able to get several hundreds of the eggs arranged in a hat placed on his head successfully to register his name in the globally renowned records book.