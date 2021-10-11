There was drama at Akyem Tafo in the Eastern region when a car thief snatched a car from a military officer in a broad daylight on Sunday.

Sargent Eric Okyere Agyapong is a Physical Training Instructor (PTI) of the Northern Military Command Headquarters, Tamale currently on attachment at the Army Recruit Training School at Shai Hills.

At about 1:40 pm Sunday, October 10, 2021, he visited his wife and children at Akyem Tafo.

His car, however, developed mechanical fault hence he drove his wife’s Hyundai Elantra saloon car with registration number ER 490 21 with the wife on board to search for a mechanic to pick home to fix the car for him.

The couple met the suspect at a mechanic shop where a conversation ensued but in the course of the conversation, the suspect jumped into the car of the couple and sped off.

The military officer hired a taxi to chase the suspect.

The suspect who was speeding crashed another vehicle upon reaching Suhyen to Jumapo stretch of Bunso to Koforidua highway.

The military officer raised an alarm, attracting the attention of the youth in the area together with police at a nearby checkpoint who came to the scene but the suspect who is alleged to possess juju powers resisted arrest.

The suspect

He was pepper-sprayed several times and beaten before he was overpowered and arrested and sent to the Jumapo Police station.

He was later taken to the Regional MTTD at the Police Headquarters, Koforidua.

The Akyem Tafo District Police Command, led by ASP Fred Kpetigo, went to the Regional Police headquarters, Koforidua and met the suspect in handcuffs at the RMTTD charge office with a swollen face.

The suspect who was reticent however gave his name as Nana Agyemang.

He has since been moved to Akyem Tafo District Police Command, treated, and discharged at New Tafo Akim Government Hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Kasapa News, the suspect is in police custody assisting investigation while the partly damaged stolen car has been towed to Regional Police Headquarters.