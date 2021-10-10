Two families are grieving the loss of their loved ones after their people were killed in separate incidents for demanding their memory cards.

In one of the shocking incidents that occurred in Busia county, Kenya, a 21-year-old man, only identified as Owino, was hacked to death with a machete by one George Oduori, when he went to demand his memory card.

According to a police report, the suspect was so incensed that he killed Owino on the spot and buried his remains at a shallow grave in his farm, under the cover of darkness.

“Unbeknownst to the deceased, Oduori had become so obsessed with the contents in the memory card, that he could not contemplate parting with it, opting to kill its owner instead,” the police report read in part.

When Owino walked to Oduori’s compound at 9:00 pm on that fateful night demanding his tiny storage device, a furious Oduori struck him leaving him dead in a pool of blood.

Detectives say it was until the evening of Friday, October 8 that Oduori’s wife reported the October 2 incident to the police, after a week of alleged daring threats from her husband over his actions.

Police have since arrested the suspect and cordoned the said grave, awaiting orders for exhumation and subsequent autopsy of the body.

In a similar incident witnessed at Nairobi’s Huruma estate, a family is mourning the murder of their school-going son, who was stabbed to death by a friend when he ( the deceased) demanded his memory card.

“The Form three student at Huruma’s Brainiac Secondary School succumbed to two stabs on the head and the third one at his chest when his assailant who was unwilling to give back the storage device brandished a knife and attacked him,” the police statement read in part.

Police say members of the public, who found the 19-year-old writhing in pain and soaked in blood, rushed him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

A manhunt for the assailant who fled immediately after the heinous act is ongoing.