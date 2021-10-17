Popular actress, Benedicta Gafah, is in shambles following the demise of her father.

She made the announcement of her father’s demise Saturday, October 16 amid prayers for him to rest in peace.

In a now deleted post, she bemoaned why her father will leave her at such a time.

She, among other things, described him as a pillar holding her life after her mother’s demise some years ago.

She did not, however, reveal the cause of death and plans for his burial.

This would be the second major death the 28-year-old has been hit with in less than a year.

MORE

In October 2020, she took to social media to mourn the death of her best friend of eight years, Esther Maame Esi, who was killed in a car crash.

She died few hours after she spoke to her on phone, before embarking on the journey that became fatal.