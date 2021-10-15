Ghanaian Highlife musician, Kumi Guitar, has been involved in a ghastly accident on the Accra-Nsawam road.

The accident occurred through a collision between his Toyota Corolla and a tipper truck with registration number GN 6406-21.

The Zylofon Media signee, however, escaped unhurt except for his car bonnet which has been damaged beyond repair.

He took to social media to share visuals from the accident as he expresses appreciation to God for sparing his life.

His caption read: All I can say is Thank you Jehovah for my life. I’m still alive.

Watch the video below: