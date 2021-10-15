Stunnas Multimedia Signee, Kay 9ice, has released the music video of his new single, ‘Photo.’

The ‘Photo’ video, which is the second of Kay 9ice, was released on time to allow music lovers to properly connect with the song and the fast-rising artiste.

The song, which speaks about love, was produced by Maddbeatz and mixed by KeyMix.

In the video, the Artiste seems to be touching and cuddling his partner who he misses but wakes up to realise it is a dream.

However, his partner later showed up in person.

MORE:

The Managers of Kay 9ice, Stunnas Multimedia, assured the fans of the Artiste that ‘photo’ will be hotter than expected.

It also noted that the organisation invested massively in the production of the video to ensure it suits the expectation of their fans, assuring them of quality considering sound, pictures, location and direction.

Stunnas Multimedia, therefore, urged the public to listen to the song and support the Artiste.

Meanwhile, the public can access the Artiste on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @kay9iceofficial and YouTube: Stunnas Multimedia.

Watch the video below: