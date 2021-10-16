The final funeral rites of popular veteran actor, Kofi Laing, famed ‘Kohwe’, has been scheduled for February 25 and 26, 2021.

It will be held at Kwamekrom, a suburb of Swedru in the Central Region.

One of his sons, Vincent Laing, revealed this on Adom FM’s Kasiebo is Tasty.

This follows his one-week observation on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Ebenezer down at Dansoman.

The actor passed on on Thursday, September 16, 2021

He is said to have been undergoing treatment after being down with stroke for some time before his demise.

