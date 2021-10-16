The Police wish to bring to the attention of the public, a road-traffic crash involving two articulator trucks on the Nsawam-Accra bound carriageway on the Nsawam bypass (N6).

Nsawam traffic Police officers are currently at the scene managing the situation.

The Road Safety Management Services Limited Team has been called to proceed with a towing truck to tow the trucks off the road to allow free and safe flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, motorists are advised to drive cautiously when approaching since the dual carriage has been converted to a single lane.

The public would be updated soon.