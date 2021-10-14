A viral CCTV footage has captured moments a suspected robber was shot in the head as he attempted to rob a vehicle.

From the video, the robbers who are believed to have trailed the driver crossed him as he slowed down midway through his journey.

The identities of both the driver and the suspect are currently unknown.

The footage shows the robber clad in a black outfit jumped off the motor and headed straight to their target’s white saloon car.

His accomplice, on the other hand, waited for him on the bike as he embarked on the operation.

However, the driver who, unknown to the robber was armed, shot at him, causing him to slump to the ground.

As the operation backfired, following the shooting, his accomplice fled the scene, leaving him to his fate.

Watch the video below:

The moment armed robber was shot in the head after accosting a motorist, not knowing he was armed pic.twitter.com/8JBJmoqhf4 — GhCelebs.com™ (@ghcelebsdotcom) October 13, 2021

