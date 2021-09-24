Four armed robbers, in a broad daylight operation, have attacked a couple at Weija-Gbawe in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The incident occurred at about 10:00 am on Friday, September 24, 2021.

This was at a time the couple reportedly went to withdraw money from a bank inside the West Hills Mall.

Witnesses from the robbery scene suspected the armed men, who were using motorbikes, trailed the couple.

When the victims got to a junction known as Asuogyaman and were crossing a speed ramp which caused them to slow down, the robbers attacked by firing indiscriminately.

They were swift and bolted with the huge cash in the operation which lasted less than a minute.

The incident, which comes on the back of similar cases recorded at Achimota and Kwashieman, has left residents worried.

Meanwhile, the Weija Divisional Police Command has been to the scene with investigations underway.

