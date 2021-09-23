A man, who is yet-to-be-identified, has been shot in a daylight robbery at Kwashieman, a suburb of Accra.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday afternoon close to a Bank of Africa branch in the area.

The man is said to have been shot in the leg not long after he came out of the bank.

However, it is not immediately known if he was being trailed by the robbers who appeared on a motorbike.

They reportedly attacked him and made away with the money.

ALSO READ:

A viral video on social media that captured the terrifying moment saw the robbers flee the scene on their motorbikes amid sporadic shooting.

Watch the video below: