The Kasoa Formed Police Unit has arrested two people for stealing a motorbike in broad daylight at Awutu Bereku in the Central Region.

The suspects are currently in custody at the Awutu Bereku District Police Command with investigations underway.

Two accomplices are also on the run and the Police has launched a manhunt for them.

The incident happened 200 meters away from the Awutu Bereku Traditional Council office in the Awutu Senya West District on Thursday.

Police sources say the victim, Paa Kwesi from Gomoa Akotsi was going to buy fish and meat at Awutu Bereku.

In an interview with Adom News, he said the suspects stole the unlicensed motorbike which was parked in front of the cold store.

This, he said was immediately after he went inside to pick cartons of meat in less than a minute.

The two suspects he said were arrested by the FPU personnel who were patrolling the vicinity.

The motorbike has been recovered while the accomplices are being pursued.

