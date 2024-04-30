The Old Tafo Circuit Court in the Ashanti region has sentenced 26-year-old Junior High School dropout, Kwabena Asiedu, to 15 years in prison with hard labor for robbery.

Judge Festus Fovi Nukunu delivered the sentence, in accordance with section 149 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act (Act 29) of 190, after Kwabena pleaded guilt to robbing a trader near Boss FM in Kumasi.

When the charges were read to Kwabena Asiedu in Twi, he entered a straightforward guilty plea.

Without legal representation, it was crucial for the court to confirm that Kwabena fully understood the implications of his plea and that it was made voluntarily.

Upon questioning by Judge Nukunu, Kwabena affirmed his understanding of the guilty plea, stating, “It means I have committed the offense.

Kwabena informed the court that his guilty plea was made independently, without any coercion or promises.

“I committed the offense. I pleaded guilty on my own,” he declared to the court.

According to the Prosecution, at about 2:30am on March 27, 2024, Kwabena Asiedu, who is unemployed, robbed Sampson Baah near Boss FM at Adum in Kumasi. The items stolen included a black Samsung A14 mobile phone worth GH¢3,300.00, a black Itel keypad mobile phone valued at GH¢165.00, a black waist bag costing GH¢100.00, a black handbag also valued at GH¢100.00, and cash totaling GH¢1,000.00.

While Sampson Baah was on his way to his shop at Adum Railway, he was ambushed near Boss FM in Adum by three assailants. Despite their demands, Sampson initially resisted giving up his belongings. However, after being repeatedly attacked and overpowered by them, he weakened and eventually succumbed, allowing the attackers to rob him successfully.

After the robbery was reported to the Kumasi Central Police Station, Kwabena was apprehended on April 1, 2024, at his hiding spot in Kejetia, where he confessed to the crime. Although he named his accomplices, Baba and Kaliensu, he failed to help police locate them.

Both are currently on the run. On April 3, the stolen Samsung A14 mobile phone was recovered from him.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Christine Betteh, described Kwabena and his associates as predators who prey on business people and travelers around Asafo’s large gutter.

He urged the court to deliver a harsh sentence as a deterrent. The court noted Kwabena’s immediate guilty plea, which spared the state the cost and effort of a full trial, in its sentencing decision.

“Having considered all the mitigating factors, and having considered how these accused persons planned and executed the crime and the fact that they subjected the complainant to severe beatings before robbing him of his belongings, the court has to impose a deterrent sentence to deter his friends who are still in the business of robbing innocent travelers and businessmen and women in the central business district of Kumasi. I hereby sentence him to fifteen (15) years imprisonment with hard labour,” Judge Nukunu said.

READ ALSO: