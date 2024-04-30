FC Samartex 1996 coach, Nurudeen Adamu, says his side is eager to represent Ghana in the CAF inter-club competition next season if they secure the Premier League title this season.

The Samreboi-based club currently leads the Premier League table with 52 points after playing 28 games, with about seven matches left in the 2023/24 campaign.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Coach Nurudeen expressed their determination to compete in the CAF Champions League next season, stating that nothing will stop them from seizing the opportunity to represent the country on the continental stage.

Acknowledging the challenges of CAF competitions, Coach Nurudeen emphasized the importance of strengthening their squad with experienced players to navigate the rigorous tournament.

He pointed to Dreams FC’s remarkable performance in the competition this season as a benchmark for FC Samartex to follow, expressing confidence in the support from management and the board of directors.

Taking inspiration from Dreams FC’s unexpected success, Coach Nurudeen stressed the significance of determination, commitment, and organizational support in achieving their goals.

He also noted the financial benefits of participation, highlighting the opportunity to showcase their players to foreign clubs, potentially generating revenue for the club.

Despite recognizing the financial burden and the necessity for experience, Coach Nurudeen asserted that FC Samartex must dare to pursue their ambitions.

He reiterated their commitment to following Dreams FC’s example and expressed readiness to overcome any challenges they may encounter in pursuit of their CAF inter-club dreams.

Meanwhile, FC Samartex will face Real Tamale United in their matchday 29 fixture at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex this weekend.

READ ALSO