Dreams FC coach, Karim Zito has set his sights on defending his MTN FA Cup title.

His comment comes after his side suffered a defeat to Zamalek SC in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal game.

The Ghana Premier League side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The defeat halted Dreams’ aim of playing in the final after recording a goalless scoreline in the first leg in Cairo,

Speaking after they failed to make it to the final, the veteran trainer expressed his disappointment but assured his readiness to defend his FA Cup title.

“I’ll want to defend the FA Cup title. Our focus is now on the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

Dreams FC will clash with Soccer Intellectuals in the quarterfinal of the Cup on Wednesday, May 1 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Last season, the Still Believe lads defeated King Faisal 2-0 to clinch the ultimate.

