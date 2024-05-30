The Office of the Attorney General appears unfazed by the request for a live telecast of the controversial ambulance case.

This comes after the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who is being tried, made this request to the Chief Justice.

Dr. Ato Forson’s request was detailed in a letter from his lawyers to the Chief Justice on Thursday, May 30.

The NDC legislator explained in a social media post that recent allegations of misconduct against the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame prompted this move.

Speaking on Joy FM‘s Top Story, Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, indicated his office will not protest any such development.

He told Kojo Brace that his office believes in accountability and therefore “If the Chief Justice in her wisdom decides that this matter should be live, we have no objection to same.”

“In fact, the AG has indicated at different fora that when it comes to public interest matters or matters where the public has kind of interest, it will be in the interest of justice that such proceedings are broadcast live on television and radio,” he said on Thursday,

Last week, Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the case claimed that the Attorney-General had encouraged him to provide false testimony against Dr Ato Forson in the trial.

In support of Jakpa’s allegations, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) released a 16-minute phone recording purportedly capturing a conversation between Dame and Jakpa.

The recording allegedly reveals Mr Dame coaching Jakpa on what statements to make in court to incriminate Dr Ato Forson.

At a press conference on May 28, NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia asserted that the tape exposed a coaching session aimed at manipulating Mr Jakpa’s testimony.

In light of these developments, Dr Ato Forson argues that broadcasting the trial live would ensure transparency and uphold the principles of open justice, allowing citizens to form informed opinions and hold participants accountable.

“In the wake of the recent exposé concerning the alleged misconduct of the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, I have instructed my lawyers to petition the Chief Justice for the live broadcast of all subsequent proceedings in the Ambulance trial. This request is motivated by a deep commitment to transparency and open justice, principles that are fundamental to a fair and impartial legal system.”

“The allegations against the Attorney-General are deeply concerning. If true, they represent a serious breach of public trust and a threat to the integrity of our judicial system. It is imperative that these allegations be thoroughly investigated and that the public be given the opportunity to witness the proceedings firsthand,” he posted on social media.