Guinness Ghana kicked off the 25th edition of the Ghana Music Awards with an exclusive TGMA pre-party and media soirée.

The event held at the Underbridge delivered an unforgettable evening of elegance, entertainment, and networking, bringing together top media personalities and influencers to celebrate the legends and influencers who have shaped the Ghanaian music industry.

In an interview, Sabina Manu, Head of Beers at Guinness Ghana, shared insights into their strategic approach to connecting with consumers through music.

She emphasized that, partnering Telecel for the Ghana Music Awards provides an ideal platform to celebrate music and engage with their consumers in a meaningful way.

“Guinness is a brand that loves to celebrate. We enjoy music, and partnering with Telecel and Charterhouse for the Ghana Music Awards is a strong collaboration. Celebrating Ghanaian music is a wonderful initiative.”

“Beyond the Ghana Music Awards, we have other events that help propel local talents into the limelight. We believe in supporting our musicians because they’ve done a great job, and we understand the challenges they face,” she said.

The pre-party was a testament to Guinness Ghana’s commitment to the local music scene, highlighting their role in supporting and promoting Ghanaian artistes.

The evening set the tone for the upcoming awards ceremony on June 1, promising more celebrations of the vibrant and dynamic Ghanaian music industry.

