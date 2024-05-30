Dubai Internet City showcases homegrown entrepreneurial excellence at GITEX Africa (www.GITEXAfrica.com) in Morocco; The globally influential tech hub has led the Middle East’s digital transformation drive for 25 years.

Dubai Internet City is reinforcing the profound significance of collaboration to nurture impactful innovation that harnesses emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) as the region’s leading technology hub spotlights entrepreneurial successes from its ecosystem at GITEX Africa, held in Morocco on 29-31 May.

Part of TECOM Group PJSC, a champion of business excellence pivotal to Dubai’s economic growth and diversification, Dubai Internet City has led the region’s digital transformation for 25 years by uniting more than 3,500 industry leaders, such as Google, Microsoft, VISA, and MasterCard, to deliver globally impactful innovation.

Dubai Internet City’s legacy highlights how co-creation can help to unlock AI-enabled economic growth – led by industry champions and supported by strategic visions such as Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and the newly launched Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI (DUB.AI) – and deliver lasting value for future generations around the world.

“A diverse range of accelerators and enablers must collaboratively build pathways to harness the promise of AI and ensure its benefits deliver globally impactful innovation,” said Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Internet City. “As the cradle of digital transformation in the region and home to the world’s leading early AI adopters, Dubai Internet City is uniquely positioned to catalyse this journey.

“Inspired by the long-term vision of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ and DUB.AI, our vibrant and inclusive ecosystem embraces global expertise to further drive innovation and economic development for the good of all. We aim to reinforce the significance of collaboration between stakeholders across the value chain, including policymakers, tech corporations, and start-ups as we spotlight the best and brightest talent from our ecosystem at GITEX Africa.”

Start-up showcase

Dubai Internet City has united more than 29,000 professionals and entrepreneurs who work, connect, and innovate within its ecosystem, home to global tech brands including Fortune 500s and corporations like Google, 3M, and Microsoft, in addition to start-ups and innovators from across the world. This includes African-backed companies such as the Sudanese-owned Neulink, a platform to streamline, simplify, and automate tasks for pharmacists and the mobile-based door-to-door valet trash service We4Recycle. Dubai Internet City is also home to Egypt’s Nile.com and South Africa-founded TravelStart.

As ‘Business Acceleration Partner’ of GITEX Africa, Dubai Internet City will offer networking and educational opportunities led by success stories from its ecosystem, including all-in-one messaging platform Grambell; AI-powered customer experience management platform Sprinklr, which launched its offices at Dubai Internet City on the side-lines of GITEX Global 2023 in October; sustainable innovation specialist Abcurr Entrepreneurial Institute; and AI-powered digital twin enabler Twyn.

Dubai Internet City’s participation in GITEX Africa follows its successful participation as Innovation Partner of GITEX Global in October 2023, during which the destination announced landmark developments including the addition of international industry giants Endava, Yango, and Sprinklr to its repertoire of customers, as well as strategic partnerships with German Entrepreneurship GmbH, Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), and Polish Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) to empower global entrepreneurs seeking to live, work, and invest in Dubai.

Dubai Internet City has accelerated the regional digital transformation drive for 25 years and is part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, which also includes Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Outsource City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.

About TECOM Group PJSC:

TECOM Group has been developing strategic, sector-focused business districts across the emirate of Dubai since 1999. TECOM Group is well-positioned to continue playing an integral role in cementing Dubai’s status as a global business and talent hub.

The TECOM Group portfolio consists of 10 business districts catering to 6 vital knowledge-based economic sectors, including design, education, manufacturing, media, science, and technology. The Group provides a varied and tailor-made leasing portfolio – which includes offices, co-working spaces, warehouses, and land – to over 11,000 customers and more than 124,000 professionals.

TECOM Group offers additional value-added services to deliver a competitive and attractive environment for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive in and to facilitate engagement between the districts’ community members. Government and corporate services are made available through an integrated smart services platform, “axs”, which enhances ease of doing business and provides community members with a seamless experience.

TECOM Group also provides industry specialised facilities, including media production studios, laboratories, and higher education campuses. in5, its enabling platform for entrepreneurs and start-ups, offers innovation centres supporting tech, media, and design start-ups and SMEs. Its future-focused co-working spaces D/Quarters deliver stimulating work environments for tenants, and the “Go Freelance” package serves freelance talents.