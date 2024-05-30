VOLTA CHIEFS WELCOME BAWUMIA'S PROGRESSIVE IDEAS

The President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tapre Hodo IV, has called on his fellow chiefs to pay attention to Dr. Bawumia’s progressive and forward-looking ideas as they are in the interest of the country.

He made the call when the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, took his regional campaign tour to the Volta Region.

As part of his engagements, Dr. Bawumia paid a courtesy call on the Regional House of Chiefs.

According to hief, he is not asking anyone to be partisan, but the country needs to move forward, and Dr. Bawumia’s ideas should be implemented for the benefit of Ghanaians.

Togbe Tapre Hodo IV said, “I think we have all heard the very progressive and forward-thinking ideas and thoughts that have characterized the visit of His Excellency the Vice President. You and I agree that this country has to move forward. We need progress, we need economic development. Let us listen carefully and ponder over all these suggestions that the Vice President has made.”

“I am not suggesting any partisanship as far as this is concerned. I am talking about the country called Ghana. We need the country to move forward. These progressive ideas ought to be made to bear fruit for the good of this nation,” he continued.

Togbe Hodo also urged his fellow chiefs to exclude partisanship from progressive ideas like what Dr. Bawumia has brought before them.

“It doesn’t matter who wears the hat. The important thing is that this country is going forward, and therefore we should all embrace these positive ideas.

I am optimistic that there is hope for this country. Let us all buy into that perception of hope and live it as a dream so that future generations will not point accusing fingers at us,” he concluded.

