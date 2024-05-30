A lecturer and an author, Samuel Inkoom Tenkorang, has expressed his disappointment in the Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, he had high expectations of the administration.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, Mr.Tenkorang revealed that he voted for President Akufo-Addo and has sympathies for the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) but he is now disappointed.

“As a human rights advocate, I expected much more from Akufo-Addo. His administration has been a profound disappointment. I voted for him, and I have NPP sympathies, but the scandals are just too much. The NPP is doing worse than the NDC did,” he said.

Mr. Tenkorang said having worked in the pharmaceutical sector for 42 years, is his duty to speak out regardless of the consequences.

“I have served this country for 42 years in my profession. It is my duty to speak out, and I am ready to take responsibility for whatever I say. The culture of silence is still very much alive, even in modern times, and it is affecting the country’s growth,” he lamented.

Mr. Tenkorang bemoaned how inspite of Ghana natural resources, we still seek assistance from the IMF.

“It is sad that the government is still going to the IMF. We need to change our mindset to move the country forward and add value to ourselves,” he said.

Mr. Tenkorang therefore called for a change in mindset to move the country forward and urged Ghanaians to add value to themselves and the nation.

