The controversial ex-husband of Tonto Dikeh, Olakunle Churchill, and his wife, actress Rosy Meurer have christened their son, King Andre.

The all-white ceremony came off at Church Of The Assumption Ikoyi, Nigeria on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

This follows his birth in March 2021.

The proud father took to his Instagram page to share photos from the service which saw friends and family in attendance to share in their joy.

He disclosed the baby’s baptismal name as David.

ALSO READ: