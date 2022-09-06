Celebrated actress Yvonne Nelson was humbled when a couple named their daughter after her.

The couple christened their daughter Yvonne Nelson Alimo to pave way for her to emulate the attributes of the talented actress.

At the pink and white-themed event, Yvonne was conferred the role of godmother of the infant.

Father of little Yvonne, giving reason for his decision, stated he prays his daughter would be hardworking and industrious.

Since his relocation to Accra, he said Yvonne Nelson has impacted his life positively and she takes advantage of their constant communication to impart knowledge unto him.

He expressed sincere gratitude to Yvonne for accepting the honour.

On her part, Yvonne said the experience is very humbling, adding it feels like a dream to her.

Watch video below:

