The chiefs and people of Gomoa Fetteh have made another history with their annual Ahobaakese festival which saw thousands from all walks of life in attendance.

The festival has over the years had an impressive climax with its famous Atopa dance known in local parlance as Akosualontoba.

It is part of the rituals to mark the festival to remember how their ancestor, Ahor, liberated them from slavery and the 2022 edition was no different.

The dance, which requires men to swing their waist behind women, has made Gomoa Fetteh, a fishing and farming community in the Gomoa East district of the Central Region, very popular.

The town on Sunday was choked with revellers happily participating in the Atopa dance.

