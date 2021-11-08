The Queen mother of Fetteh Kakraba, Nana Adjoa Adobi, has escaped death after unknown thugs stormed her house amid the firing of gunshots.

The group reportedly vandalised her car in the process.

Information gathered by Adom News’ Kofi Adjei indicated that the group went to the Queenmother’s house Saturday evening in a bid to assassinate her but she was not around.

Some residents, who stay close to her house, run for their lives due to the indiscriminate shooting.

They have since called on the Ghana Police to beef up security in the area to avoid a reoccurrence.

Meanwhile, Nana Adobi, has accused the Omankrado, Nana Ekow Kudu- Manu of an assassination attempt on her life.

Her allegation, she said, is borne out of a similar attempt to kill the chief two years ago.

Nana Adjoa further alleged that the Omankrado has pledged to kill her due to land litigation between them.

She added the Omankrado came to her house a day before the incident and arrested her personal secretary, claiming that they were land guards.

The Omankrado, popularly known as Yaw Kojo-Oku, has, however, denied the allegations levelled against him.

He revealed that the people arrested were on the police wanted list after they shot his four brothers last month.