A 37-year-old man, identified as Richard Oppong, has been found dead at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

The deceased was found naked on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

A witness, Mohammed Iddrisu, said he heard someone screaming for help but was afraid to come out and after some time, he did not hear anything again.

However, he woke up Thursday morning only to be told by one of his brothers that someone has been found dead.

The Awutu Bereku District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joshua Semanyo, speaking to Adom News, urged the residents to assist the police with information to arrest the perpetrators.

Also, the Chief of Fetteh Kakraba, Nana Essel Amoanquandoh II, called on the Inspector- General of Police to deploy more security personnel to the new Kasoa Region to fight criminals.

Some residents appealed to the government to aid them with streetlights since criminals have taken over their area.

Watch the video attached for more: