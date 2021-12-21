Residents of Gomoah Fetteh are living in fear following the attempt by eight people to assassinate the chief, Nana Abor Atta II.

Per reports from Adom News, five persons were shot dead by the Police while three are on the run.

Speaking to Adom News‘ correspondent, some residents called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to beef-up security in the township following the incident.

A resident, Mariam Quartey, appealed to the Police to help guide and protect the township from criminal activities.

“We want peace and the we know the chief also needs peace so we urge the Police to help bring peace into this town,” she pleaded.

Another resident claimed that the people who tried to attack the chief were from Oshuman Nsakina.

“Fear has gripped many residents in the town. Thanks to IGP who helped foil this incident,” he told Adom News.

“I know these people very well, they are rather located at Oshuman Nsakina not Ashaiman and the person who was able to escape is called Abema Asafoakye,” he claimed.

“So we plead with the IGP to help restore security in the township,” he added.