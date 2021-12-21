Jamaican music star, Beenie Man, says he is not a self-proclaimed worldwide dancehall king in his latest interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz 103.9 FM in Accra, Ghana.

According to him, he is the true dancehall king because he sparked the career of many dancehall musicians including the popular Vybz Kartel, who is currently serving time in prison for the murder of Clive Williams, whose body was never found in 2011.

During the interview, pundit Mr Logic asked Beenie Man to cement his position as the dancehall king since there existed many who were perceived to be the dancehall Lords such as Shaba Ranking and Ninjaman among others who equally chalked success in the dancehall music sphere.

Beenie Man, answering Mr Logic’s query said:

Work hard in the studio and work harder on the stage, so when people see they remember the first time they saw you… I’ve been there from Shaba Ranking, Ninjaman… I was the one that released Vybz Kartel.. I gave him his number one song and put him on billboard for the first time. We don’t do this for the fame… we do this for the love of the music. Beenie Man

I went and found him. They didn’t want to do anything with him then I did a song with him… We went number one and we did another song that took him to the billboard. These are the songs that made him. That’s why we have one king and not two…, Beenie Man said.

Meanwhile, Beenie Man is set to perform with Stonebwoy tonight at The Grand Arena at Stonebwoy’s annual Bhim Concert show.

READ MORE: