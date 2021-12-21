Parliament has suspended sitting for the Christmas festivities, failing to pass the controversial Electronic Transaction Tax (E-levy) bill.

The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, made the announcement on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, shortly after the House reconvened to deliberate on the bill.

On Monday night, a headcount to consider the Bill under a certificate of urgency turned into a scuffle when the Minority Members of Parliament attempted to stop Mr Osei-Owusu, who was presiding over the House, from vacating his seat to participate in the voting process.

Infuriated by this action, the Majority side clashed with the Minority at the Speaker’s table.

As a result, the House could not take a decision and proceedings were adjourned.

According to the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, his side of the House had engaged with the Minority following the fistfight and indications showed Parliament would be able to take a decision over the E-levy Bill on Tuesday.

But addressing the House on Tuesday morning, the Majority Leader moved the motion for adjournment, stating it is to ensure a serene environment for consideration of the controversial tax.

The motion was supported by Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference after the adjournment, the Majority Leader announced the House is expected to resume by January 18, 2021.