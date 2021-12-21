A yet-to-be-identified Member of Parliament (MP) is reported to have cut the face of the Yagaba-Kubori MP with a razor blade during a fistfight in the Chamber on Monday.

The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annor Dompreh, disclosed this, stating a probe will be initiated to fish out the perpetrator.

“What are we doing to ourselves? How can you cut the face of your colleague MP? The cameras and footages are there and we will all get to know who did that. If we [Majority] are lying too we will find out, we will find out,” he disclosed on Accra-based Neat FM.

The Chief Whip, who doubles as the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, further alleged: “I was close to the action so I can give a vivid account. It was a deliberate attempt by some Minority MPs to hurt him and they succeeded.”

He explained he and his colleagues were devasted following the incident as the victim was bleeding and had to be rushed to the hospital.

According to him, the issue must not be swept under the carpet, urging all and sundry must watch the footage and condemn the act.

ALSO READ:

“We must name and shame the MP involved. Even if it is the Majority, we must do so because the path we are treading is disgusting and we need to do something about it,” he cautioned.

Some MPs on Monday night engaged in a fistfight following a disagreement during the voting on the government’s E-levy bill.

This was at a time the MPs were voting in a headcount to decide whether the bill should be accepted under a certificate of urgency or not.

The Minority had attempted to stop the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding over the House, from leaving his seat and participating in the voting process.

This infuriated the Majority MPs, who met them at the Speaker’s table to challenge the National Democratic Congress MPs.

Listen to Mr Dompreh’s audio above: