Ghanaian boxer, Bukom Banku, whose real name is Braimah Kamoko, is the latest celebrity to speak against the controversial E-levy bill which has been laid before parliament.

According to him, the Electronic Levy, which is meant to tax transactions made on electronic or digital platforms, will go a long way to affect Ghanaians, especially the poor.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced in Parliament the intention to implement the bill where 1.75% will be taxed on digital transactions.

He said this is to “widen the tax net and rope in the informal sector.”

Additionally, the E-levy covers mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances, but Bukom Banku, reacting to this in a latest video on social media, said “Ghanaians don’t want it.”

Nana Addo, the President of Ghana. Ghanaians said they don’t want the E-levy. They are misbehaving, shouting and firing [on top of their voices]… they are going to demonstrate against the E-Levy. We don’t want it at all. I am only speaking the truth. We will never agree to it President Akufo-Addo, Bukom Banku said.

Watch the video below:

MORE: