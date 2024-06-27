Excitement filled the air as popular Ghanaian boxer, Bukom Banku met former President John Dramani Mahama.

The two were seen hyping each other up in a lively exchange that delighted onlookers.

During the meeting, Bukom Banku born Braimah Kamoko, recited one of his famous proverbs, which Mahama playfully completed.

This entertaining exchange showcased the bond between the two, with Bukom Banku reiterating his long-standing support for Mr. Mahama.

The boxer has frequently declared the former President as his “father in politics,” consistently throwing his weight behind Mahama in the political arena.

The interaction showcased the mutual respect and affection between the two.

Watch video below