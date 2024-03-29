Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko, also known as ‘Bukom Banku’ has expressed his intention to seek better opportunities abroad.

In an interview with Property FM, he asserted that if given the chance, he would prefer employment outside Ghana to avoid being confined to the limitations in his home country.

Kamoko believes he would earn more respect and dignity working abroad than in Ghana, where he fears he might face ridicule if forced to take menial jobs to make ends meet.

Regarding his political allegiance, Kamoko affirmed his support for former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections.

