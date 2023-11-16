Boxer, Braimah Isaac Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku says he will forever remember his bout with Bastie Samir.

This, he explained people still mock him with the defeat.

Banku, until 20 October 2017 had an undefeated record of 28-0-0 (21 K0).

However, on 21 October 2017, he suffered a TKO defeat to Bastie Samir at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana, in the seventh round.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Sports Nite, the former Super heavyweight champion says he will always remember the bout despite suffering a knockout.

Video below: