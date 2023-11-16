Former WBO Africa Light Heavyweight, Braimah Isaac Kamoko has confirmed that he has retired from professional boxing.

Kamoko, also known as Bukom Banku first rose to prominence by winning a bronze medal in the Heavyweight 1999 All-Africa Games organized in Johannesburg, South Africa in September 1999.

Until 20 October 2017, Banku had an undefeated record of 28-0-0 (21 K0).

However, on 21 October 2017, he suffered a TKO defeat to Bastie Samir at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana, in the seventh round.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Sports Nite Show, Banku confirmed that he is now pursuing a career in movie acting after retiring from boxing.

Bukom Banku in his final bout defeated Rojhat Bilgetekin of Germany in the 3rd round at St George Hall in Bradford in the United Kingdom on 7 September 2019.

