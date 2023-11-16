Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Okyeame Kwame is heartbroken about the less prominence given to the Creative Arts sector in the 2024 budget.

“As an artiste it is heartbreaking to know that the country has decided not to change the way it perceives the arts” he bemoaned.

Rap Doctor as he is popularly called made the comment in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta on Wednesday November 15, 2023 presented the last budget of government in Parliament.

He enumerated measures put in place by government to salvage the economy. He said government is investing heavily in the tourism sector ahead of the yuletide.

But the decision to focus on just tourism according to Okyeame Kwame stated is unacceptable considering the role being played by artistes in the country.

“The main thing that bedevils us as Ghanaians is that we don’t promote creativity and this budget is just one example of that fact so it is really heartbreaking as an artiste creating content, making music and they said nothing about that in the budget. The creative space is not just tourism and culture” he stated.