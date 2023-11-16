In the wake of devastating floods that have left communities grappling with loss and destruction, the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) has emerged as a beacon of hope, reaching out to flood victims with cash donations and essential relief items.

MIIF, known for its commitment to sustainable development and community engagement, has allocated substantial funds to assist those affected by the recent floods that ravaged three Tongu districts.

The move comes as part of the organization’s broader mission to contribute positively to the well-being of communities impacted by natural disasters.

Residents in some of the safe havens complained about challenges, especially regarding foodstuffs, water, and sanitation issues compelling more organizations to donate relief items to the flood victims

The Chief Technical Officer at the Minerals Income Investment Fund [MIIF ], Kwabena Barning sympathised with the flood victims.

”At MIIF, we always make budget allocations to issues of this nature and it is our social responsibility to come to the aid of the people and make sure that they have enough to keep them going” he said.

Mr Barning emphasized the importance of a collaborative effort in times of crisis.

“In times of crisis, we must come together as a society to provide support and comfort to those who have lost so much. The Minerals Income Investment Fund is proud to collaborate with local NGOs and government agencies to ensure that our assistance reaches those who need it the most” he stated.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the recent floods. In times of crisis, organizations like ours must step up and support the communities that form the backbone of our society. The Minerals Income Investment Fund is committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those now facing the challenges brought about by this natural disaster” he added.

Also, Deputy Director General of NADMO, Seji Saji Amedornu after receiving the items said schools in Central Tongu and some in North Tongu have reopened and that children can now go back to school.

He said the water is receding significantly in the districts affected by the floods and hopefully, life is expected to get back to normal.

The DCE for the Central Tongu District, Thomas Moore Zornyrah was grateful for the kind gesture of MIIF and hopes that more of such comes their way to help the flood victims

The MIIF has taken a multifaceted approach to assist in the flood-stricken areas.

Cash donations have been made to local relief organizations, ensuring that immediate financial relief reaches those in urgent need.

The fund has collaborated with various non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and government agencies to facilitate the distribution of essential relief items, including food, clean water, clothing, and shelter materials.

Residents in the affected communities thanked MIIF for coming to their aid.

Local leaders and residents commended MIIF for its swift and meaningful response to the crisis, highlighting the positive impact these donations will have on the recovery process.

The team was made up of the Chief Technical Officer at the Minerals Income Investment Fund [MIIF] Kwabena Barning, Head of Corporate Affairs and External Relations at the MIIF, Kojo Frimpong, Efua Konadu Mensah and staff of MIIF.