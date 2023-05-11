Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has suggested that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) resolves its issues internally so the primaries come off on Saturday as scheduled.

Speaking on Joy News, he said that rescheduling the internal elections will be a waste of resources.

“If the elections do not come off on Saturday, so much money would go to waste. The way people are saying that the EC will rig the elections is not fair. The EC cannot do that.”

The former WBO Africa light heavyweight champion proposed that Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu withdraw from the flagbearership race for former President John Mahama.

He was of the view that since Mr Mahama has the experience as a former President and stands a better chance of winning the 2024 elections than his contenders, the party as a whole must unite and support him.

“People know Mahama, he is a former president. He knows the roots of Ghana. Mahama is competing for the last time so the party must agree to make him its candidate for the general election.

“Politics is a game, you can either win or lose. So if he competes and wins or loses it’s a game of chance.

“Let Mahama go because Ghanaians want Mahama to come and do better things. It doesn’t make sense to me that Mahama wants to be president and some people are contesting him,” he said.

