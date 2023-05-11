A UK-based Ghanaian teen thug who was captured on camera assaulting her former friend has been convicted.

Princess Owusu-Ansah, 18, filmed the nightmare ordeal on Snapchat after turning up at the victim’s home in East Dulwich, South London.

The teen has now been jailed for three yearsCredit: Central News

The thug filmed the woman’s bloody hand as she screamed: “Say sorry. Apologise for trying to f**k my man.”

She also threw a kettle of boiling water over her screaming former pal as she cowered under a duvet and stabbed her in the leg.

The grisly interrogation only came to an end when the victim ran into the street to get help.

She has now been jailed for three years after she admitted wounding with intent and criminal damage

Inner London Crown Court heard the teen attacked the pal in revenge for her sleeping with her boyfriend.