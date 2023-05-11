Enoyanam Ekpe, one of the children who survived the canoe accident at Weija which claimed eight lives, has blamed it on overloading.

Speaking to Adom News, she said they were 12 on the boat.

Out of this number, three including herself survived, eight died with their bodies retrieved while a young girl, Victoria is still missing.

According to her, when they got to the riverside, she told the boat rider to divide them into two groups but he declined and said he will take all of them.

Unfortunately, the weight caused the paddle to fall from his hand in the middle of the river, causing the canoe to capsize.

The children were returning from school on Wednesday when the unfortunate incident occurred at about 5:00 pm.

A parent, Fortune Amenume, who lost her two children, is still in shock.

The assembly member for Bortiano Electoral Area, Dan Bright Abayateye, has said officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation are yet to visit the area.

