It has emerged that a 12-year-old boy was the person paddling a canoe that capsized and claimed the lives of nine children at Faana in the Ga South Municipality.

The Chief Executive for the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Patrick K.B. Kumor, made the disclosure in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

Mr Kumor said the canoe owner who usually transports the children was unavailable due to ill health.

“The information we picked is that the boat was overloaded with minors and the person who was paddling it was a 12-year-old-boy who had no experience and was the one controlling the canoe at the time of the incident. The person who often does that was ill and was not available at the moment to assist them,” he said.

Giving further details on the incident, the MCE said it occurred at an estuary where the Densu River enters the sea.

The current at the time of the incident he said was high, causing the minor to lose control of the boat.

Meanwhile, a team is expected to visit the bereaved families.

“On Friday, a team from the NADMO head office, the regional minister, the two assemblies, and some opinions leaders will be visiting the families, then after, a committee will be put in place to ascertain the lasting solution that needs to be provided for that area and I believe that whatever will be agreed on will be something that will be beneficial to the people of that community,” he assured.

