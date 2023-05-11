Eight school children have drowned after a boat carrying them capsized at Faana in the Weija Gbawe municipality in Accra.

The unfortunate accident happened around 5:pm on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Assemblyman for the Bortianor Electoral area said the children were returning from school when the canoe was hit by a wave.

He indicated that, the 13-year-old canoe operator who survived decided to embark on the trip due to the absence of his brother.

He appealed for a school in the community to avoid a recur of the sad incident.

Meanwhile, the bodies of eight children have been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation.