Fishermen at Ningo landing beach in the Greater Accra region are alleging political interference in the distribution of premix fuel in the area.

They claim the interference of politicians and middlemen has made it very difficult for poor fishermen to have access to the fuel due to the hoarding and reselling of the premix fuel.

Some of the aggrieved fishermen expressed their concerns on People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

According to them, they have had to contend with frequent shortage of the commodity at the expense of their business.

They cited how for months, they received no supplies, grounding to a halt other economic activities which rely on fishing to thrive.

Though government is supposed to supply premix fuel to fishing communities at a subsidized price to facilitate the work of the fisher folk, supply has not been regular.

Those who use the unapproved routes, they indicated, buy the premix fuel from middlemen at an exorbitant price.

“We used to buy premix fuel for GH¢70 but now due to hoarding, you can get it for GH¢200 from a middle man,” a fisherman said.

Some also alleged that, even the distribution of nets and out-board motors has also become a big problem because it is mostly distributed to families and friends.

They fear their concerns if not addressed, will eventually destroy the business of the poor fishermen in the coastal areas.

A very vociferous woman expressed worry about the situation because it is the only work she does to take care of her family.

“The fish is now expensive due to premix shortage but we are forced to buy it because this is what we do to feed our families,” she stated.

She called on government and the National Premix Fuel Committee Secretariat in the various fishing communities to address the issue.