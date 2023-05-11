Residents at New Ningo in the Ningo Prampram Constituency of the Greater Accra Region are blaming the bad roads in the area on the inaction of the Member of Parliament, Samuel Nettey George and the District Chief Executive (DCE), Al Atiff Tetteh Amanor.

They claim their political rivalry is impeding development and the provision of social amenities in the Ningo-Prampram constituency.

At New Ningo in particular, the people complained about the deplorable nature of town roads majority of which were done under the erstwhile Atta Mills administrations.

Some residents who spoke on People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, said the poor nature of their roads is affecting trading activities in the area.

They noted that the poor nature of the road has made it difficult to access healthcare, especially for pregnant women and people seeking emergency services.

According to them, series of demonstrations against the DCE and MP about the bad roads did not yield any positive results.

“We blame the MP and DCE for the bad roads. They have refused to work together and we are suffering,” a resident bemoaned.

Even more worrying, they stated is the posture of the MP, who they claim has said “MPs don’t do roads.”

“I voted for Sam George but I’m very disappointed in him. When we talk about the bad roads, he will say he does not do roads. I will vote against him,” an angry driver said.