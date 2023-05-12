Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has voiced his support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Thursday, he stated, “I am of the strong opinion that the person to be elected will be Dr Bawumia.”

He added that he does not think anything strange or extraordinary is going to happen, as everyone is stating their claim and NPP delegates will make the decision and vote across 275 polling stations, coordinators, and MPs.

“We will rally behind the flagbearer of the party and we will go forward to prosecute a strong and robust campaign for the 2024 election,” he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah believes that in 2024, the NPP will still have a message to tell Ghanaians, regardless of the challenges facing the economy.

“The kind of work we have done speaks for itself, and how we have managed the challenges we have gone through speaks for itself. We have had administrations that failed to rescue the economy and resolve those challenges, but we have been able to deal with our challenges, and we know Ghanaians will trust us in times of crises,” he stated.

The Vice President has declared his intention to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election.

He told the Majority Caucus in Parliament last Tuesday of his intention to contest the presidential primary slated for November 4 this year.

He made this known when he met members of the majority after an emergency reconvening by the House to approve six international loans totaling $750 million.

