Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been engaging stakeholders and interest groups in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of his official declaration of his presidential ambition.

The vice president was given a triumphant reception by his kinsmen at Walewale, in the North East Region, during a visit to confer with chiefs and opinion leaders in his home region over the weekend.

According to sources, Dr Bawumia has already informed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his intention to succeed him as well as former President John Agyekum Kufuor and MPs from the Majority caucus about leading the party into the next election in 2024.

The Vice President, who was at Walewale for important social events, was startled by the show of support from thousands of residents who greeted him at the outskirts of the town with their motorbikes to welcome him “home.”

Although the Vice President’s opponents have claimed that he has lost support among his kinsmen, the crowd’s outpouring of support demonstrated otherwise, boosting his chances for flagbeareship race.

Security details had a difficult time controlling the crowd as they chanted their support for Dr Bawumia to be the next president.

The Vice President’s visit to Walewale has been interpreted by many as a sign that he is still popular and has the backing of his people, despite rumors to the contrary.

He used the opportunity to engage with the people, listen to their concerns, and assure them that the government was committed to addressing their needs and improving their lives.

Dr Bawumia also highlighted on some of the achievements of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

Dr Bawumia spoke about the government’s efforts to stabilise the economy, create jobs, and improve the living standards of Ghanaians.

He also talked about the government’s flagship programmes such as the Free Senior High School policy, the One-District-One-Factory initiative, and the Planting for Food and Jobs program, which are aimed at empowering Ghanaians and promoting economic growth and development.

As part of his visit, the Vice President attended a durbar held in his honour, where he was received by traditional rulers, opinion leaders, and the general public.

The upcoming Presidential Primaries of the NPP has seen Dr Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen emerge as the frontrunners, with several other candidates also campaigning hard. The Vice President’s popularity among his people and his track record in government has positioned him as a strong contender in the race to succeed President Akufo-Addo in 2024.