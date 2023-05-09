Asante Kotoko stop-gap coach, Abdul Gazale, claims his side lost focus after being held at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors drew 1-1 with Bibiani Gold Stars in the matchday 30 games.

Solomon Sarfo Taylor scored a brilliant goal in the first half but Abednego Tetteh scored late as the away side snatched a point.

Speaking after the game, Abdul Gazale said the performance was better than what he saw during their last game against Tamale City but expressed his disappointment after dropping two points.

“The players did well today because it is better than what we saw in our last match against Tamale City. Technically we do things right and in some moments too we get it wrong,” he said on Peace FM.

“We took the lead in the first half which was a nice goal individual talent came up there Taylor was able to get an opening goal for us.

“Unfortunately, we lost our focus in the dying minutes of the game because we all agreed not to allow the ball to get into the 18 yards but unfortunately Sherif needed to close in the gap but he was rather moving back.

“Our opponent get the cross into the area and it resulted in a goal well we will take it like that it is part of the game we were expecting to win but unfortunately, we got a draw,” he added.

The draw leaves Kotoko at the 6th on the league log with 44 points and will be hosted by relegated Kotoku Royals in the matchday 31 games at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

