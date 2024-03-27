The Minister for Works and Housing has reassured the public that the government’s procedures to engage private partners for the completion of the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project will be conducted transparently to eradicate any suspicion of corruption.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah reiterated the government’s dedication to finalising the project before the December elections, acknowledging the urgency to address the housing needs of the people.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, Oppong Nkrumah emphasised the need for swift action, indicating that a private investor would be brought on board to expedite the project’s completion.

During an inspection visit to the project site, the Minister disclosed that a technical team had been assigned to issue an international expression of interest to identify an investor for the project.

This move follows allegations from Vincent Oppong Asamoah, the Ranking Member of the Works and Housing Committee, suggesting that the government plans to hand over the project to its associates and allies.

In response to these accusations, Oppong Nkrumah emphasised the government’s dissatisfaction with the project’s delay and its determination to find a resolution.

He stated that transparency would be upheld throughout the selection process, and the list of bidders would be made public to ensure accountability and fairness.

“We are open to suggestions and welcome any input from the ranking member. Our priority is to move forward with the project efficiently and effectively,” he affirmed.

ALSO READ:

Man ripped apart in gas tanker explosion at Suame Magazine

Dr. K.K Sarpong is barred from holding himself as Offinsohene- Security Council

Call off strike – NLC directs teacher unions as three concerns are addressed