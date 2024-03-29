The Works and Housing Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has highlighted the urgent need for a more robust approach to address the country’s staggering housing deficit, which currently stands at 1.8 million units.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Nkrumah noted that the gravity of the situation requires the government as policymakers to lead initiatives to mitigate this deficit.

In his view, the existing architectural framework that is being used to bridge the housing gap in the country was not vigorous enough to effectively tackle the issue.

He pointed out the glaring disproportion between the monumental challenge and the limited resources allocated, revealing that the Housing Directorate of the Ministry comprises only seven staff members.

“Over the years, the architecture that we have used in an attempt to tackle it, in my view has not been robust enough. Here at the Housing Ministry, we only have a staff of seven in the Housing Directorate.

“Seven people to tackle a housing deficit of 1.8 million that is on the low side [sic]. And I think this speaks to the kind of architecture that we’re using because we need to develop a policy framework that makes it easier for the private sector to come on board and work with you. And so from our side as a Ministry, we need to do more,” he said on Thursday.

As he has now taken the reins as Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Nkrumah said he is committed to enhancing the Ministry’s capacity by calling for reinforcements in the form of land economists, surveyors, architects, and planning experts.

According to him, this move will bolster the Directorate’s capabilities and develop a comprehensive strategy to confront the housing deficit head-on.

