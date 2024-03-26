The Offinso Municipal Security Council in the Ashanti region has barred former boss of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong from holding himself as Paramount Chief of the Offinso Traditional Area.

As the Council institutes measures to safeguard the peace in the area, Dr. K.K. Sarpong is also cautioned against holding any public event under the guise of being a chief.

This follows a viral social media video in which the former GNPC boss received pleasantries from well-wishers who referred to him as the rightful Offinsohene.

The race for the selection of a new paramount chief for Offinso became intense, following the death of Offinsohene, Nana Wiafe Akenten III.

The former boss of GNPC, Dr. K.K Sarpong, was twice rejected by the Asantehene when presented twice by the embattled Offinso queenmother, Nana Ama Serwaa Nyarko.

The Asantehene later accepted a new candidate who swore allegiance under the stool name Nana Dwamena Akenten II.

The events preceding the enstoolment cost Nana Serwaa Nyarko her chieftain when she was destooled by the Asantehene for insubordination.

But Dr. K.K Sarpong in a recent viral video, is seen receiving well-wishers who hailed him as the ‘true’ Paramount Chief of Offinso.

The embattled queen mother also wrote a letter to the Offinso Municipal Chief Executive on March 13, 2024 announcing Dr. K.K Sarpong as the new Omanhene nominee.

This latest development has raised security concerns in the area.

Chairman of the Municipal Security Council, Kingsley Owusu-Appiah has admitted the development is a security concern.

“Yes it is a security concern,” he told Joynews and explained that “So far as we are concerned, the security council is concerned, here we have two palaces. One is at Old Town and the other one is at New Town. K.K. Sarpong cannot go there to sit there as a chief.

“The video circulating, I haven’t seen it. May be he did it at his bedroom because he can’t do it at the open space because we have only one chief.“ Mr. Appiah added.

The Offinso Municipal Security Council in a letter dated March 14, 2024 warned Dr. K.K. Sarpong he would be held liable “should there be any eventuality” in his attempt to pay familiarisation tour of some project sites.

According to him, measures have been put in place to prevent an escalation. This include the permanent police deployment of personnel from the Formed Police Unit at both Old and New Palace to prevent Dr. K.K. Sarpong and his assigns from getting access.

“We have only one chief in Offinso and he’s called Nana Dwamena Akenten II. So all these things, like I said, may be he’s doing it in his bedroom. So here, you know, you’ve been in town. There’s peace here so K.K. Sarpong is not a chief.”

“In Ashanti region, you can’t fight Otumfuo. This is what Otumfuo has said and Otumfuo has allowed Nana Dwamena Akenten to swear and he swore before his sub-chiefs and the sub-chiefs have sworn before him too,” Mr. Owusu-Appiah said.

He continued, “(Dr.) K.K. Sarpong cannot sit in public and claim himself to be a chief. You know, the security council will not allow that for people to go and pay homage.”

At a meeting of the Offinso Traditional Council on Monday, some members called for the transfer of the police personnel for compromising on security management.

The new Offinsohene, Nana Dwamena Akenten, has cautioned against any deed disrespecting the authority of the Asantehene.

Nana Kwaku Wiafe, Offinsohene’s linguist in an interview said the chiefs are not happy with the conduct of the police in the area.

According to him, despite the presence of police, none of Dr. Sarpong’s supporters who hit the streets without permit has been arrested.

Meanwhile, one of the royal families, Asona-Akonkodiase, has pleaded allegiance to the new Omanhene as they disown the ex-queen mother, a member of the family.

Akwasi Owusu Afriyie is spokesperson of the Asona-Akonkodiase family

Family spokesperson, Akwasi Owusu Afriyie says the family is appalled by the conduct of the ex-queen mother who abandoned the family to present an outsider as a successor.

“She became a queen mother because she is a family member of Akonkodiase family. She rather disowned us because at least, she was given the mandate to choose somebody from any of the two families. We thought that she will choose somebody from us but she didn’t.”